Police Rescue Elderly Woman From 'Fully-Engulfed' Structure Fire

Officers could hear the screaming coming from inside of the burning building.

On Saturday, Feb. 27, emergency responders were called to a multi-unit dwelling on Chilmark Street that had become fully engulfed in flames, police said.

At around 1:20 a.m., when Worcester Police first got on the scene, they observed people in the rear common hallway screaming for help as smoke filled the corridor.

The people calling for help were two men who were struggling to get an elderly woman down the staircase to safety.

Two police officers ran into the burning building, found the woman, and carried her outside, police said. The woman was treated by paramedics but was not seriously injured.

City Manager Edward Augustus used the incident as an example of why it is important to support law enforcement.

"I am grateful for the actions of two of our courageous police officers who rushed into a burning building to save a woman’s life," Augustus said in a statement. "This incident is a reminder to all of our citizens of the dangers of policing and another example of how our city is safer because of their bravery and commitment to their duty."

Police Chief Steven Sargent commended his officers’ bravery.

"We are all sworn to serve and protect and in this case, it meant putting their lives on the line to save a woman’s life,” Sargent said in a statement. “I salute these two officers for their heroic actions, for without their selfless commitment and swift and courageous actions the outcome may have been tragic."

