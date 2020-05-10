Police Flash Blues For Child Patients; Pediatric Cancer Awareness

Children patients at the UMass Memorial Medical Center were treated to a lights display by about a dozen local police departments last week.

More than 30 police cruisers lit up the area across the street for the hospital’s Bright Lights event on Sept. 30. The event was meant to raise the profile of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month in September and show support for the children.

Children were given special flashlights to signal back at the police officers outside.

UMass Memorial Medical Center staff said the police departments’ display “brightened the spirits” of the patients.

The following police departments participated in the Bright Lights event:

Massachusetts State Police

Worcester

Grafton

UMass Memorial Medical Center Police

Worcester County Sheriff’s Office

Shrewsbury

Patrol Officers Union NEPBA Local 191

Princeton

Auburn

Clark University Police

WPI Police

Holy Cross Police

Department of Mental Health Police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.