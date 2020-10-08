Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
People Involved In Gardner Murder-Suicide Identified

Kristin Palpini
A Gardner man and woman who died in an apparent murder-suicide at a Central Street apartment complex on Saturday, Aug. 8, have been identified.
A Gardner man and woman who died in an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday, Aug. 8, have been identified.

Migdalia Perez, 47, and Jose Munez Badillo, 49, were identified on Aug. 10 as the victims, said the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

The two were found at Perez’s Central Street apartment building. Badillo lived on Prospect Street.

Police were called to the apartment building at around 4:30 p.m. and discovered Perez and Badillo in a hallway outside the apartment.

Witnesses reportedly heard a man and woman arguing before the shooting.

