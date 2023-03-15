One Hospitalized, House Unlivable After Car Crashes Into Grafton Home: Police

One person was taken to the hospital and a house is uninhabitable after a car crashed into a home in Central Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon, March 15, authorities said.

The car was going south on Providence Road in Grafton when it went off the road and hit the home at the intersection of Millbury Street, Grafton Police said on Facebook.

The driver, who was uninjured, was taken the the hospital for treatment while two passengers were unhurt, police added. The black SUV was seen wedged underneath the home's porch.

“We were on the total opposite side of the house,” homeowner John McNamara told Boston25. “Just the noise, it was incredible. Just how quick things can happen. Crash into somebody’s house and that it’s ready to fall down.”

The accident is under investigation and a cause has yet to be determined, police said.

