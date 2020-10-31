Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
One Dead In Two-Pedestrian, Route 20 Collision With Jeep

Kristin Palpini
The area of Southwest Cutoff Street/Route 20 in Worcester where a fatal accident occurred on Thursday, Oct. 29.
The area of Southwest Cutoff Street/Route 20 in Worcester where a fatal accident occurred on Thursday, Oct. 29. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

One person has died from injuries sustained early Thursday morning when two pedestrians were struck outside of Wendy’s on Route 20.

The two victims were a 25-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man - the woman has died, police said Thursday, Oct. 29 around 4:30 p.m. The car accident happened the same day a little before 7 a.m.

The man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An initial investigation reveals that the pedestrians were struck by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler as they attempted to cross four lanes of traffic in the area of 560 Southwest Cutoff Road (Route 20) from the south side of the street, police said. They were hit in one of the inside lanes.

The Jeep’s driver is a 45-year-old man from Plymouth, police said.

The accident is under investigation.

