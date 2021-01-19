Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Moms Accused Of Instigating, Adding Weapons To Traffic-Stopping Teen Brawl

Kristin Palpini
Two mothers are being accused of instigating and bringing weapons to a 15-person, traffic-stopping juvenile melee on Friday.

Their chosen weapons were scissors and what appeared to be a hammer.

On Friday, Jan. 15, police arrested Brenda Ortiz, 29, and Brenda Rosario, 47, both of Worcester. They were each charged with mayhem, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (aggravated, serious bodily injury), and reckless endangerment of a child, Worcester Police said. Rosario was also charged with an outstanding warrant, police said.

The arrests are the result of a Thursday, Jan. 14 incident when, around 7:50 p.m., Worcester Police responded to a report of a large fight in the area of Wendy’s on Park Avenue.

When police arrived, they could not locate anyone involved in a fight, police said. Officers soon learned of two victims being treated at a hospital.

An investigation led police to believe that on Friday there was a fight involving about 15 people, most of whom were juveniles. At one point, the melee spilled onto busy Park Avenue and stopped traffic, police said.

At some point, parents attempted to break up the fight, but Ortiz and Rosario allegedly encouraged the children to fight, police said.

Ortiz is being accused of attacking one of the victims with scissors, causing heavy bleeding, police said.

Rosario struck one of the victims with what appeared to be a hammer, police said.

The injuries to victims were serious, but not life-threatening, police said.

