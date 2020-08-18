Memorial For Police Officer Slain During Traffic Stop Unveiled

A police officer who was killed during a traffic stop is being honored with the dedication of a memorial park.

The town of Leicester celebrated the new Tarentino Memorial Park and basketball court on Saturday, Aug. 15, in memory of Ronald Tarentino Jr.

Tarentino had been a police officer on both the Leicester and Auburn police departments. He also played in the Leicester Basketball League.

The new park and basketball court feature a plaque/park sign with a silver eagle, a basketball, and a note about Tarentino: “He was a friend to all.” It’s flanked by two black granite benches that include an etched picture of Tarentino.

The memorial was made possible by donations to the Tarentino memorial fund, including $10,000 from the State Police Boxing Team.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.