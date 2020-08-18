Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Police & Fire

Memorial For Police Officer Slain During Traffic Stop Unveiled

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
At the grand opening of the Tarentino Memorial Park, Leicester, in honor of Officer Ronald Tarentino Jr., who was killed during a traffic stop in 2016. Photo Credit: Leicester Police Department
Ronald Tarentino Jr. Photo Credit: File photo

A police officer who was killed during a traffic stop is being honored with the dedication of a memorial park.

The town of Leicester celebrated the new Tarentino Memorial Park and basketball court on Saturday, Aug. 15, in memory of Ronald Tarentino Jr.

Tarentino had been a police officer on both the Leicester and Auburn police departments. He also played in the Leicester Basketball League.

The new park and basketball court feature a plaque/park sign with a silver eagle, a basketball, and a note about Tarentino: “He was a friend to all.” It’s flanked by two black granite benches that include an etched picture of Tarentino.

The memorial was made possible by donations to the Tarentino memorial fund, including $10,000 from the State Police Boxing Team.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.