Man Who Damaged Women's Cars In Worcester, Hampshire As Part Of A Fetish Ordered To Get Therapy

A judge ordered a 38-year-old Winchendon man who confessed to disabling cars in several cities in Hampton and Worcester counties as part of a fetish to undergo counseling, authorities said.

Judge Richard Cary sentenced Alexander K. Yee to three years probation after he pleaded guilty to four counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle late last month, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. He must also wear a GPS monitor and attend therapy.

“This disturbing behavior went on despite Yee knowing that all eyes were on him," Assistant Northwestern District Attorney Erin Aiello said. "The resolution of this case gives Yee the opportunity to address whatever issues compelled him to engage in this conduct."

Police say Yee tampered with women's cars in parking lots by letting the air out of their tires and pouring water or juice into the gas tanks to cause them to break down. He would then offer to give them a ride, authorities said.

Milford authorities charged Yee with allegedly tampering with cars in June, according to CBS Boston. Police in Bellingham, Medway, Holliston, and Franklin say they are also investigating similar incidents, according to the report. Several police departments issued warnings to female drivers to be on the lookout.

Southampton officers arrested Yee in November after witnesses saw him put something in a truck's gas tank parked at a Big Y in broad daylight, reports said. Yee allegedly told Southampton investigators after his arrest last year that he had a "car cranking fetish," according to Daily Hampshire Gazette.

“He described himself as having a ‘car cranking fetish’ and that he was aware this action would cause for the vehicle (to) have difficulty starting as well as ruin the motor,” according to a court filing the newspaper found. “Mr. Yee described this activity as ‘not a sexual fetish. It’s an impulse thing I’ve had my whole life.’"

