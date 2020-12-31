Man Facing 2nd Child Pornography Charge To Get At Least 10 Years In Prison If Guilty

A sex offender allegedly found in possession of child pornography - again - is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison if he’s found guilty.

On Wednesday, Dec. 30, Christopher Rondeau, 35, of School Street in Auburn, was indicted on one count of possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts said. He was arrested on the charge on Nov. 6 and will be arraigned in federal court in Worcester at a later date.

Before his arrest, Rondeau worked at a Nagog Park business in Acton as well as a store or restaurant in a shopping plaza on Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, according to the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry, where Rondeau is listed as a level 2 sex offender.

Rondeau was convicted in 2016 of purchasing or possessing child pornography. He was sentenced to 68 months - more than 5 years - in prison and 7 years of supervised release. Rondeau was released in August 2019 after serving about half of his prison sentence. He was on supervised release when he was allegedly found in possession of child pornography, the U .S. Attorney's Office said.

The charge against Rondeau is the outcome of a search of the Auburn man’s residence where a cell phone was found allegedly containing images and videos of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Due to his prior conviction, Rondeau is facing a minimum sentence of 10 years and up to 20 years in prison, a minimum of 5 years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Among the law enforcement agencies that participated in the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of Rondeau are the FBI, Homeland Security, Auburn Police, Worcester Police, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

