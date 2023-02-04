Man Deported Twice Admits To Re-Entering Country, Crashing Into ICE Agents In Leominster: Feds

A Mexican national who has been deported from the United States twice before pleaded guilty this week to re-entering the country illegally last year, federal authorities said. During his arrest, however, he crashed into an ICE vehicle as he tried to get away, leading to a standoff in Leominster.

Eduardo Alvarez, 32, of Leominster, admitted on Friday, Feb. 3., to one count each of illegal reentry after deportation and forcibly assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer engaged in the performance of official duties, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. Alvarez was previously deported from the US in 2009 and 2011, and a court convicted him of illegal reentry in 2010.

ICE agents spotted Alvarez in Leominster on Feb. 16, 2022, and tried to pull him over, authorities said. He refused to stop. When officers tried to block his car in his vehicle by putting cruisers in front of and behind Alvarez's Audi, he sped up and crashed into the lead vehicle with the agent still inside, the prosecutor said. It's unclear if they were injured.

Alvarez then drove to his home in Leominster, where he hid inside for 90 minutes before surrendering to police, officials said.

The federal prosecutor did not say when Alvarez would be sentenced.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.