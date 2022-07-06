Leicester Employee Stole $18K While Working On The Job Over 21 Days, Police Say

Police out in Leicester have their hands and pockets full after arresting a man who stole $18,000 over the course of 21 days from their job, the department said.

An investigation was launched when a local retailer contacted police to report an employee who was stealing large sums of cash while they were working.

Detectives identified the suspect using a surveillance camera and even caught them stealing $1,500 in cash in a single day, police said.

When police arrested the suspect, he admitted to stealing several thousands of dollars over several weeks from the business.

All $18,000 have since been returned to the business and the suspect us currently awaiting trial on a charge of larceny over $1,200 by a single scheme, police said.

