Firefighter Injured From 2-Alarm Garage Fire In Lunenburg (PHOTOS)

A firefighter was hurt while battling a two-alarm garage fire in central Massachusetts this week, authorities said.

The Lunenburg Fire Department got a call about a garage fire at 135 Highland Street at 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the department said on Facebook. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire coming from the building and determined everyone was out of the house.

Shortly after arrival, the fire was upgraded to two alarms as it was spreading from the lower level of the garage to the first floor and attic of the house, Lunenburg Fire said. The fire was under control after about 40 minutes.

One firefighter was treated for a shoulder injury and all three residents were displaced as well. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, authorities believe it was accidental.

