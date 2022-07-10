Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 16-Year-Old Girl Killed, 3 Seriously Injured In Leominster Crash: Police
Police & Fire

Firefighter Injured From 2-Alarm Garage Fire In Lunenburg (PHOTOS)

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Flames shooting from the garage at 135 Highland Street in Lunenburg Flames shooting from the garage at 135 Highland Street in Lunenburg
Flames shooting from the garage at 135 Highland Street in Lunenburg Photo Credit: Lunenburg Police
Smoke coming from the garage at 135 Highland Street in Lunenburg Smoke coming from the garage at 135 Highland Street in Lunenburg
Smoke coming from the garage at 135 Highland Street in Lunenburg Photo Credit: Lunenburg Police
Crews respond to the two-alarm fire at 135 Highland Street in Lunenburg Crews respond to the two-alarm fire at 135 Highland Street in Lunenburg
Crews respond to the two-alarm fire at 135 Highland Street in Lunenburg Photo Credit: Chris Harrington

A firefighter was hurt while battling a two-alarm garage fire in central Massachusetts this week, authorities said.

The Lunenburg Fire Department got a call about a garage fire at 135 Highland Street at 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the department said on Facebook. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire coming from the building and determined everyone was out of the house. 

Shortly after arrival, the fire was upgraded to two alarms as it was spreading from the lower level of the garage to the first floor and attic of the house, Lunenburg Fire said. The fire was under control after about 40 minutes. 

One firefighter was treated for a shoulder injury and all three residents were displaced as well. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, authorities believe it was accidental. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.