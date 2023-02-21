Fatal Crash: 31-Year-Old Man Killed While Walking Near Wendy's In Milford

A 31-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning, Feb. 19, while walking near a fast-food restaurant in Milford, authorities said.

The man, who police have not publicly identified, was hit just after 4 a.m. while walking by the rear entrance of Wendy's near the intersection of Dilla and Cedar streets, Milford Police said. Investigators

The driver remained on the scene. Police did not release their name. It's unclear if they will face any charges.

Milford police are investigating the crash with the Worcester District Attorney's Office.

