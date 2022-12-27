Elderly Douglas Woman Killed By Car At End Of Her Driveway: Police

A Douglas woman has died after she was hit by a car at the end of her driveway this week, authorities said.

Police received multiple calls about a person who was hit by a car near 93 West Street around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, Douglas Police said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, officers found an elderly woman in the road at the corner of West Street and Johnson Court, police said. She was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Her identity was not released.

Initial investigation suggests the woman was at the end of her driveway when he was hit by a 2013 Honda CRV. Police did not specify if the incident was a hit-and-run or if any charges were being filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.