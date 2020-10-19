Dog Used To Lure 11-Year-Old Girl In Kidnap Attempt; Accomplice Still At-Large

Police have arrested a suspect in the attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl.

On Sunday, Oct. 18, Worcester Police received a report around 8 p.m. that a man had attempted to abduct a girl, who was able to escape and run to a nearby business for help, police said.

Andrew Merriam, 51, of Hudson, was arrested and charged with enticing a child, attempt to commit a crime, and assault and battery, police said.

In the area of Endicott Street and Vernon Street, Merriam allegedly tried to lure the girl closer to him by offering to show her his dog, police said. He then allegedly grabbed the girl and prevented her from leaving. She tried to break free, several, times but was unsuccessful, police said. She finally escaped when she allegedly kicked Merriam, police said.

The girl then ran into a local business and called for help.

When police arrived, the girl gave them a description of the man who tried to grab her and a second unknown man who was allegedly with Merriam.

An officer spotted a man matching the victim’s description and confronted him on Vernon Street, police said.

The second man has not been located by police. The victim said the unidentified man is black, possibly balding, and wearing a gray hoodie.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

