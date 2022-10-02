Body Found In Millbury Home: Authorities

Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a home in central Massachusetts over the weekend.

Millbury Police responded to a 911 call at a home on 303 Millbury Street on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 1, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said.

Upon arrival, officers found one person dead inside and another person in the back of the house who had made the call.

That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has also been charged with aggravated assault and battery, Early said. Authorities believe both people knew each other.

Millbury Police said there is no threat to the public. Authorities were working on getting a search warrant of the house as of Sunday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

