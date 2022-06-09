Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: Lynn Police Investigating Children For Burning Dog To Death: Report
Police & Fire

Blackstone Man Held On $10K Bail For Allegedly Assaulting Teenage Girl

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Close-Up Shot of a Person with Handcuffs
Close-Up Shot of a Person with Handcuffs Photo Credit: Kindel Media on Pexels

A Blackstone man was being held on $10,000 bail after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a teenage girl last week, authorities said. 

Michael Verzosa, age 34, was arrested after police responded to call about the assault on Mendon Street in Blackstone around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Police Chief Gregory Gilmore said.

Verzosa is facing several charges including assault, indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and witness intimidation, Gilmore said. He is set to be arraigned in Uxbridge District Court on Sept. 30. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.