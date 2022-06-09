Blackstone Man Held On $10K Bail For Allegedly Assaulting Teenage Girl

A Blackstone man was being held on $10,000 bail after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a teenage girl last week, authorities said.

Michael Verzosa, age 34, was arrested after police responded to call about the assault on Mendon Street in Blackstone around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Police Chief Gregory Gilmore said.

Verzosa is facing several charges including assault, indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and witness intimidation, Gilmore said. He is set to be arraigned in Uxbridge District Court on Sept. 30.

