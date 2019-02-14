59-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Worcester County Crash, State Police Say

An investigation is underway after a 59-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a two-vehicle crash.

Troopers received reports of a crash on Route 2 eastbound near Exit 95 in Fitchburg shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, Massachusetts State Police reported.

State Police said Fitchburg Fire and EMS also responded to the scene.

Police said a 2020 Freightliner truck was involved in a crash with a 2013 Ram 1500, which had been traveling to the left of the Freightliner in the same direction.

The driver of the Freightliner, identified as Worcester County resident Kevin Kinnear, of Hubbardston, died at the scene, authorities said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Kinnear might have suffered a medical emergency just before the crash, police said.

State Police reported that troopers were assisted at the scene by Good Samaritans, along with Westminster Fire and Police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.