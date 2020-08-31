48 Hours: Mountain Of Drugs Seized, High-Quantity Dealers Arrested

Over 48 hours police seized a mountain of drugs and arrested two "high-volume" drug dealers in a string of busts expected to help bring down the region's illegal narcotics network.

Last week, law enforcement agencies put into action a plan to bring down two “highly organized, high-volume” drug trafficking organizations in Massachusetts, police said. More than 6 kilograms of fentanyl were confiscated in the associated raids.

The busts took place from Thursday, Aug. 27 through Saturday, Aug. 29, police said. The activities are expected to have a ripple effect throughout the state and neighboring state's illegal narcotics systems.

On Friday, Aug. 28, law enforcement agents targeted a Methuen-based drug trafficking organization and arranged to buy heroin while officers observed the incident.

Police allegedly saw two women leave the Pleasant Valley Street apartment with a backpack full of drugs. Additional officers stopped and searched the vehicle on Route 93. Police allegedly found nearly 2 kilograms of fentanyl.

The two suspects were then arrested. Isadora Castro, 29, and Kaylin Guillermo, 33, are facing drug trafficking charges, police said.

Investigators kept an eye on the Methuen residence throughout the day. Law enforcement officials allegedly saw a man leave the apartment and tuck something away in a vehicle. They detained the suspect for a while and later obtained a search warrant for the apartment and the vehicle, police said.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, police searched the apartment and the car. They allegedly found 1,745 grams of fentanyl, 145 grams of meth, 12 bags of green pills believed to be Xanax (334 grams), and 6 bags of blue pills believed to be Oxycodone (67 grams). About $8,000 was also seized from the home as suspected proceeds from illegal drug sales, police said.

The suspect, Anthony Levine, 30, was allowed to leave the apartment on Friday when he was temporarily detained by police. A warrant has been issued for Levine, police said.

Massachusetts State Police announced the drug bust on Monday, Aug. 31. They added that on Thursday, Aug. 27, another law enforcement agents seized 2.5 grams of suspected fentanyl and arrested an alleged Lawrence-based drug dealer.

Jose Baez-Lara, 32, was arrested on Aug. 27 and faces narcotics trafficking charges, police said.

The arrests and drug seizures are the results of work by the Massachusetts State Police, Homeland Security, as well as Brockton and East Bridgewater police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.