Pablo Franciso Otano Aponte died on Wednesday, Dec. 27, when a 53-foot-long box trailer fell on him as he worked on it off of Computer Drive, the Worcester County District Attorney said. Paramedics were called to the site around 9:30 a.m.

"Initial investigation suggests it appears to be a tragic accident," a spokesperson for the district attorney's office said.

Westborough Fire Chief Patrick Purcell told WHDH that Aponte was working on the landing gear of the fully loaded trailer when it collapsed on him.

The truck trailer likely weighed between 50,000 and 70,000 pounds, Purcell told the news station.

