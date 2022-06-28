Loved Ones Honor Victims Of Rollover Crash In Webster

The victims of a car crash in Central Massachusetts are being remembered as two bright bright individuals whose lives were taken from them too soon.

Leeha Thompson, age 21, of Southbridge, and Carlos Ortiz-Pomales, age 20, of Framingham, were killed in the crash that happened on I-395 southbound in Webster on Sunday, June 26.

Responding troopers discovered three passengers were ejected from the vehicle and all three, including the driver, were taken to UMass Medical for treatment. Tributes to both victims started surfacing on social media following the incident.

"I love you with all my heart my lee lee," one of Leeha's family members wrote on Facebook. "Im so proud to call you my Big sister and have the honor to have the chance to make so many memories with such an amazing person, Leeha Rivera."

"I literally was just talking to you yesterday," another family member said. "You were way too young to go and such a smart, hard working girl. I love you so much."

"I remember you from elementary school & then to working together couple months back," one Facebook user said about Carlos. "Shocking to hear this tragic news today! RIP Carlos."

Jessica Ortiz-Pomales, Carlos' sister, organized a GoFundMe in her bother's honor. The purpose of the campaign is to cover the cost of Carlos' funeral and help their mother during this time.

"Carlos was only 20 year old and so full of life," Jessica wrote on the campaign's page. "Anyone that knew Carlos knew he was loving, smart, kind, [and] always had a hand to lend out."

The GoFundMe has raised more than $3,700 of its $20,000 goal as of Tuesday, June 28. People can donate by clicking here. Meanwhile, the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.