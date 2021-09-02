Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
Obituaries

Community Mourns A 23-Year-Old 'Natural Musician,' HCC Grad After Fatal Crash

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Connor Murphy Sliwa
Connor Murphy Sliwa Photo Credit: Legacy.com

The Springfield community is mourning the passing of a 23-year-old “natural musician” who recently died in a car accident.

Connor Murphy Sliwa, of Springfield, died in a crash on Feb. 3, according to his obituary.

Family and friends are remembering Sliwa as beloved and someone who was always dancing and making music. He was also an avid basketball player.

“He went out of his way to bring people together,” Sliwa’s obituary said. “Anywhere he went, he was everyone’s best friend. He joked around and uplifted all of us.”

Sliwa earned an associate’s degree from Holyoke Community College in August 2020. He majored in engineering, according to HCC. During his time in college, Sliwa made the Dean’s list.

Sliwa is survived by family in Monson, Springfield, and Longmeadow, among other places. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Sampson Chapel of the Acres.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.