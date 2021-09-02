Community Mourns A 23-Year-Old 'Natural Musician,' HCC Grad After Fatal Crash

The Springfield community is mourning the passing of a 23-year-old “natural musician” who recently died in a car accident.

Connor Murphy Sliwa, of Springfield, died in a crash on Feb. 3, according to his obituary.

Family and friends are remembering Sliwa as beloved and someone who was always dancing and making music. He was also an avid basketball player.

“He went out of his way to bring people together,” Sliwa’s obituary said. “Anywhere he went, he was everyone’s best friend. He joked around and uplifted all of us.”

Sliwa earned an associate’s degree from Holyoke Community College in August 2020. He majored in engineering, according to HCC. During his time in college, Sliwa made the Dean’s list.

Sliwa is survived by family in Monson, Springfield, and Longmeadow, among other places. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Sampson Chapel of the Acres.

