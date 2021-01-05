Comedian/Actress, Age 39, With Local Roots Is Remembered As 'Silly, Humble, Kind'

A comedian and actress who got her start in Massachusetts in Northborough and Worcester died peacefully on Dec. 22.

Casey Reuter Durkin, age 39, was a longtime resident of Northborough as well as Los Angeles.

She was an actress, dancer, stylist, and comedian who worked with celebrities that include Beyonce, Faith Hill, Christina Aguilera, Snoop Dogg, and the Rolling Stones, according to her obituary in the Worcester Telegram and Gazette.

Durkin may have been best known for her roles in “48 Hours to Live,” “Flock of Dudes,” and “Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning,” according to IMDB.

One of Durkin’s early mentors was Eric Taylor, owner of the WooHaHA Comedy Club in Worcester. “She was silly, humble, kind, supportive,” Taylor said in the obit. “So positive, so optimistic, not a cynical bone in her body.”

A graduate of Algonquin High School, Durkin is survived by her mother Barbara Johnson Durkin, her fathers Michael L. Durkin and Michael Reuter as well as her sisters Molly Durkin and Danielle Reuter.

In lieu of flowers, Durkin’s family asks that people “do as Casey would be kind to others, surprise a friend or relative with a phone call or perhaps pay it forward for someone you don’t know.”

The Hays Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.