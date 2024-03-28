Support Rises For 'Wonderful' Roosevelt Elementary Teacher After Cancer Diagnosis

Worcester County resident Kara Sullivan Wroblewski has been loved by her community for quite some time.

The Roosevelt Elementary School teacher was diagnosed with cancer four years ago, though, according to the GoFundMe set up by her family, the news may come as a shock to some.

“Everyone knows Kara is a wonderful mother, wife, sister, friend, and teacher for the Worcester Public Schools,” Beth Flynn wrote in the fundraiser’s description.

“Kara faces every obstacle that comes her way with optimism, strength, and a sense of humor.”

While she is currently undergoing “the best care anyone can ask for” in Boston and is looking forward to returning home, Beth is hoping to make her homecoming a bit easier financially, as Kara’s husband now faces the choice of taking time off work to help care for her.

“Most of us know how physically, emotionally, and financially challenging this diagnosis can be on the entire family,” Beth wrote, “Our hope is to afford Kara's family the option of recovering at home with her loving husband Wes by her side.”

In the span of just a week, the GoFundMe has exceeded its goal of $50,000, reaching a total of $55,428 as of publication.

Many have left notes alongside, emphasizing Kara’s positive impact on the community – not only as a teacher (a Facebook group for families at Roosevelt Elementary shared that she was “the best of the best” in a post) but also as a person.

“Always felt welcomed and safe in your house! Hoping it can continue to feel that way for you for a long time,” wrote Kelsea Yeskevicz, one of the hundreds of donors.

“I’ve heard so many good stories about Kara,” another said, “We’ve never met but… I know how much she is incredibly loved by all.”

To donate to Kara’s GoFundMe, click here.

