Worcester To Re-Open Some City Buildings/Services Closed For COVID-19

Worcester is reopening several city buildings to residents by appointment for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

On Monday, Sept. 14, Worcester is reopening City Hall, the Municipal Service Center, DPW&P, Worcester Police Department, and Inspectional Services/Worcester Fire Department.

All the departments will be open with restricted hours and “stringent” safety protocols, the city said in a message to the community issued Thursday, Sept. 10.

City Hall will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the 9-10 a.m. hour reserved for senior citizens and people with compromised immune systems.

All visitors must wear face masks (the city has some on hand for people who don’t have one) and sign in to the building. The sign-in is for contact tracing should it become necessary.

To schedule an appointment with a soon-to-be-open Worcester city service, on the city’s website or by contacting the office directly. For questions, call customer service at (508) 929-1300.

