Worcester Man Admits To Drug, Firearms, Money Laundering, Tax Fraud Charges

A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty to charges related to cocaine trafficking, firearms, money laundering, and tax return fraud.

According to an announcement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, William Hoey, age 41, of Worcester, pleaded guilty on Monday, March 7, to the following charges:

Three counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and distribution of cocaine

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine

One count of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of, a drug trafficking crime

Two counts of money laundering

Three counts of filing a false and fraudulent tax return.

Hoey is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, June 27, the announcement said.

He sold more than 348 grams of cocaine to a cooperating witness on three occasions between July 2019 and September 2019, the report said.

He was also stopped by agents while driving on Oct. 22, 2019, and a search of his vehicle uncovered about 499.4 grams of cocaine and a 9 mm Ruger handgun that contained seven live rounds of ammunition, the US Attorney's Office reported.

The US Attorney's Office said authorities seized the following after searching Hoey's home:

About 835.9 grams of cocaine

A Sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun loaded with eight rounds of ammunition

A black Beretta firearm with 10 rounds of ammunition

$4,450 in cash

Cutting agents

A scale

Weights

A money counter

Cellphones

He also tried to conceal drug trafficking proceeds by putting his money into accounts held by another person, according to the report.

The US Attorney's Office said Hoey filed fraudulent tax returns in 2017, 2018, and 2019 by omitting the funds he made from drug dealing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.