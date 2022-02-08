Webster Man Facing Arson Charges In Connection With Destructive Restaurant Fire

A Webster man is facing multiple charges in connection with a fire that destroyed an area restaurant earlier this year, the Worcester County District Attorney's office said.

Joel Batista-Viera, age 42, was indicted on 14 charges, including arson, on Friday, July 29, the office reports.

Batista-Viera is believed to have set the Wind Tiki restaurant on fire in the early hours of March 18, 2022, the office reports. The fire was strong enough to reach three alarms and completely devour the entire building.

Investigators were able to identify Batista-Viera as the suspect in the incident and he was arrested and arraigned in Dudley District Court on March 29, the office reports. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 24.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.