Authorities in Shrewsbury are warning residents of possibly discolored water and outages after a water main burst on Straw Hollow Lane on Monday, Dec. 12.

The town's Water & Sewer Division is working to repair the break, but workers will need to shut off the water in that area for six to eight hours. Residents may notice discolored water out of their faucets during the repairs.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.