Strong Gusty Winds Lead To Power Outages In Massachusetts

Winds with gusts up to 20 miles per hour have brought down some tree limbs in Massachusetts, causing power outages.

Most of the outages are in Western Massachusetts.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Eversource is reporting 473 customers without power, with 465 in Western Mass.

The most outages are being reported in Huntington in Hampshire County (173) and Buckland in Franklin County (72).

