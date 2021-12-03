Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
Breaking News: COVID-19: Number Of US Omicron Cases Now At Nine; Here's Info On Conditions Of Those Infected
News

Strong Gusty Winds Lead To Power Outages In Massachusetts

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Eversource
Eversource Photo Credit: Eversource

Winds with gusts up to 20 miles per hour have brought down some tree limbs in Massachusetts, causing power outages.

Most of the outages are in Western Massachusetts.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Eversource is reporting 473 customers without power, with 465 in Western Mass.

The most outages are being reported in Huntington in Hampshire County (173) and Buckland in Franklin County (72).

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.