Small, Busted Bridges In 4 Western/Central Mass Towns Awarded Improvement Grants

Western and Central Massachusetts communities are about to get tens of thousands of dollars to repair small deteriorating bridges and culverts.

Nearly half of Massachusetts’ 25,000 small bridges and culverts act as barriers to fish and wildlife because they are undersized or poorly positioned, according to Gov. Baker’s office. As climate change brings more intense weather patterns, severe downpours could upend vulnerable culverts, Baker noted in a statement.

On Monday, Sept. 14, MassDOT announced the award of $800,000 worth of Culvert Replacement Municipal Assistance Grants.

The grants are meant to help smaller towns that would otherwise struggle to repair such road infrastructure.

“Enhancing our infrastructure, such as replacing culverts, is critical to the safety of our residents,” said State Rep. Smitty Pignatelli (D-Lenox). Pignatelli is also the chairman of the Joint Committee on the Environment, Natural Resources, and Agriculture.

Of the 12 culvert grants awarded, here is a round-up of the money coming to the Western and Central part of the state:

AGAWAM - $50,000

The Town of Agawam will conduct field data collection for a culvert replacement on White Brook. Upgrading the culvert will improve public safety by reducing the risk of failure in storm events and improve passage for the migration of fish and wildlife.

BECKET - $65,000

The Town of Becket will conduct field data collection as well as engineering and design work for a culvert replacement located on Center Pond Brook. Upgrading the culvert will restore wildlife connectivity in this area and enhance public safety and resiliency.

WESTBOROUGH - $41,750

The Town of Westborough will conduct field data collection and analysis for the replacement of a culvert on Jackstraw Brook, which is one of the major streams that drain to the Cedar Swamp Area of Critical Environmental Concern (ACEC). Upgrading this culvert will benefit the community by reducing flood risk, improving climate resilience, and reconnecting fish and wildlife passage in a coldwater fishery.

ASHBURNHAM - $41,880

The Town of Ashburnham will complete field data collection and preliminary design for a culvert replacement on Bluefield Brook. Upgrading this culvert, which has been identified as being among the top 5% of culverts that are a high priority for replacement by the Massachusetts Wildlife Climate Action Tool, will mitigate flooding, increase community resilience, and improve aquatic connectivity. This project will provide training opportunities in the region.

