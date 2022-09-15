Shrewsbury Man Gets 18 To 20 Years For Killing 38-Year-Old Worcester Woman

A Shrewsbury man was sentenced to 18 to 20 years in prison for killing a 38-year-old Worcester woman in 2018, the Worcester County District Attorney's office reports.

Joseph Dalrymple, who was originally charged with murder, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Marlene Bleau on Thursday, Sept. 15, the office said.

Bleau was found face-down in the waters of Lake Quinsigamond around Lake Avenue on July 28, 2018, the office reports. Police initially thought Bleau drowned, but an autopsy later determined she died from mechanical asphyxia.

Investigation revealed that Dalrymple was the last person seen with Bleau the night before her body was found, the office said. He was arrested shortly later on a strangulation charge, the Telegram & Gazette reports.

Bleau’s niece, Rachel Bleau, delivered an emotional testimony at Dalrymple's sentencing that mentioned Bleau's mother, Deborah Christensen, who died just two months before.

“My grandma was a fighter, and believe me when I say she fought with her entire heart and soul to make it here today and speak to you,” Rachel Bleau said according to the outlet. “She wanted the defendant to be accountable for his actions, serve the maximum amount of prison time allowed for his crimes, and for justice to be served on behalf of her daughter.”

Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker did say that Dalrymple's sentence was essentially the maximum sentnece for manslaughter, the outlet continued.

