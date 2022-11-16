Shirley Man Charged With Leominster Crash That Killed 'Beautiful' 16-Year-Old Girl

A 19-year-old man from Shirley was charged in a fatal crash that took the life of a 16-year-old girl last month, authorities said.

Christopher Filz was arraigned on several charges for the crash that killed Krystal Mello, of Ayer, on Wednesday, Nov. 12, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office reports.

Krystal was the sole victim of the crash that happened on Route 190 north in Leominster around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

She died after Filz lost control of his 2001 Ford Mustang and crashed off the side of the road, authorities said. The remaining occupants, a 16-year-old girl and two 18-year-old men, were taken to a Worcester for treatment, the DA's Office said.

"Krystal was a beautiful 16 year old in 11th grade with such a vibrant loving soul with the best personality," a GoFundMe created on her behalf read. "Her death is a tragedy and so unexpected."

Krystal was a junior at Ayer Shirley Regional High School where she was a member of the cheerleading squad, her obituary reads. She leaves behind her parents, brother, sister and many more.

Filz was arraigned on charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, speeding and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the DA's Office said.

He was ordered to not drive and stay away and have no contact with witnesses and Krystal's family. The case was continued to January 5, 2023, the office added.

