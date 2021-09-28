Reports Of Black Students Receiving Racist Emails Under Investigation At UMass

UMass Amherst is reporting an increase in racially motivated anti-Black incidents, according to a statement by the university’s vice-chancellor.

In a message sent to students on Thursday, Sept. 23, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Diversity Officer Nefertiti Walker, said a racist email was sent to numerous Black-centered student groups on campus on Friday, Sept. 17.

The university is investigating the email which was reportedly sent from a non-student account and signed “UMass coalition for a better society."

The content of the email, Walker said, was “vile, blatantly racist, and violently offensive.”

Screenshots of the alleged email shared by UMass students contain derogatory statements aimed at Black students’ appearance and manner of speaking, and say: “you simply did not get here on merit.”

Student organizations have also reported receiving anti-Black hate messages, and in another incident, a group of Black students were called a racist epithet by a passing driver, according to Walker.

“We condemn all acts of anti-Black racism and will work to diminish their intent to cause harm to Black students on campus,” Walker said in the message.

Walker added that the university's priority is both to support the students and investigate these incidents to the fullest extent. Both processes are ongoing.

Other measures the school has taken include outreach and support for the students who received the emails.

"We stand in solidarity and support of our Black students, and in opposition to any anti-Black racism," Walker said. "Please continue to report these hateful acts, even if the act is not directed to you."

