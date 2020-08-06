Pot Shop Hit With $120K Fine For Selling Dirty 'Star Dawg'

Marijuana dispensary Revolutionary Clinics of Fitchburg has been hit with a $120,000 fine for violating state law around the quality of weed vaporizer cartridges.

Revolutionary Clinics sold vaporizer cartridges - infused with a Star Dawg strain of cannabis - that failed laboratory testing, on Dec. 24, 2018, and Feb. 26, 2019, according to a June letter of enforcement from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission. The cartridges failed because they contained too much ethanol, the CCC said.

The letter cited the dispensary on three violations of the state's cannabis laws. Those violations are:

1.) The retail sale of marijuana products, to another marijuana establishment, that was not in compliance with testing standards;

2.) Failure to provide adequate documentation of testing;

3.) Failure to maintain and/or adhere to written policies and procedures for cultivation, production, or distribution of marijuana.

Revolutionary Clinics will pay the $120,000 fine in installments.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.