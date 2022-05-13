Ex-Teacher In Auburn Found Guilty Of Raping Fifth-Grader

A former Massachusetts elementary school music teacher has been found guilty of raping a fifth-grade student multiple times inside the classroom more than 10 years ago.

Hampshire County resident Stephen Jaszek, age 66, of South Hadley, was found guilty on Thursday, May 12, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, Jr.

After a three day jury-waived trial, Worcester Superior Court Judge William Ritter found Jaszek, a former music teacher at Julia Bancroft Elementary School, located in Auburn, in Worcester County, guilty on all charges including:

Two counts of aggravated rape of a child by a mandated reporter

Two counts of aggravated rape of a child

Aggravated rape of a child under the age of 14 by a mandated reporter.

The rapes occurred between 2009 and 2010 while the female victim was a student. The sexual assaults took place on school grounds in a classroom, the DA's Office said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday, May 20 in Worcester Superior Court.

