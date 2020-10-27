Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Daily Voice
COVID-19 Outbreak Cluster Traced Back To One Church

Kristin Palpini
Crossroads Community Church in Fitchburg
Crossroads Community Church in Fitchburg Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

About 30 new cases of COVID-19 have been connected to a single church.

And anyone who attended services on the day of the outbreak is being asked to monitor themselves carefully for signs of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Health Department officials in Fitchburg said that they are tracking 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Crossroads Community Church on Ashby State Road in Fitchburg.

Fitchburg Director of Public Health Stephen D. Curry said that the services and programs at the church on and around Sunday, Oct. 18 were the catalyst for the infections.

Dubbed the “Crossroads Cluster,” city officials said they are working with area businesses, schools, and agencies that have been affected by the localized COVID-19 outbreak to reduce the spreading of the virus.

“Anyone who attended these services last week is advised to monitor for symptoms and get tested for COVID-19,” the Fitchburg Health Department said.

Crossroads Church is closed, voluntarily, the city noted. The city along with the Department of Labor Standards is working to “ensure a safe reopening,” the health department said.

No date has been scheduled for the reopening.

