COVID-19: Massachusetts' Supply Of Vaccines Slashed By 20 Percent

Massachusetts’ share of Pfizer vaccine doses just got cut by 20 percent.

On Friday, Dec. 18, Gov. Charlie Baker said that the state is expecting to receive 145,000 doses of the vaccine this month, according to the Boston Business Journal.

But it was initially supposed to be 180,000 doses.

Massachusetts isn’t alone in thinking it was going to get more vaccines than it is. California, Washington, Illinois, Georgia, Hawaii, and Nevada say the number of doses they were to receive was cut in half, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

During his daily press conference, Baker said he did not know why the vaccines to Massachusetts have been reduced.

So far, 6,200 vaccinations have been administered in Massachusetts to high-needs people and front-line workers.

