COVID-19: Massachusetts Extends Strict Capacity Limits Amid Virus Surge

Massachusetts is extending temporary economic restrictions amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, Jan. 14, Gov. Charlie Baker said that capacity limits for businesses and public gatherings will be extended until Jan. 24 - unless it’s further extended.

This means that indoor public and private gatherings cannot exceed 10 people and outdoor public and private gatherings should not exceed 25 people.

For businesses, capacity should remain at no more than 25 percent unless otherwise specified - in most cases, employees do not count as part of the 15 percent capacity limit.

For more information visit mass.gov/capacitylimits.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.