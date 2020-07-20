Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: DPW Employee Tests Positive

Kristin Palpini
Worcester DPW employee tests positive for COVID-19. Pictured here, Worcester City Hall.

An employee of the Worcester Department of Public Works And Parks has tested positive for COVID-19.

The infection was first reported Friday, according to the Worcester Telegram and Gazette.

The employee works in the administrative office. The city has contacted people who came in contact with the employee to inform them of the risk. All areas of the office the employee frequented were clean and sanitized, according to media reports.

A call to the Mayor’s office to confirm the infection and dig into the city's response was not immediately returned. The story will be updated.

