Robert Petterson Killed After Crash On I-290

A 56-year-old New Hampshire man was identified as the victim in a fatal early morning crash on Saturday, June 8, in Worcester, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Robert Petterson, of Farmington New Hampshire, crashed his motorcycle after the Harley Davidson came in contact with a 2020 Honda CRV around 1:40 a.m. on I-290 Westbound, Massachusetts State Police said. 

Paramedics rushed Petterson to an area hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The SUV driver was uninjured. 

Police closed several lanes on I-290 for an hour as they cleaned, cleared, and investigated the crash. No charges have been filed as of Sunday afternoon. 

