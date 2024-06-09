Robert Petterson, of Farmington New Hampshire, crashed his motorcycle after the Harley Davidson came in contact with a 2020 Honda CRV around 1:40 a.m. on I-290 Westbound, Massachusetts State Police said.

Paramedics rushed Petterson to an area hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The SUV driver was uninjured.

Police closed several lanes on I-290 for an hour as they cleaned, cleared, and investigated the crash. No charges have been filed as of Sunday afternoon.

