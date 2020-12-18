COVID-19: County-Level Interactive Map Updated Each Day At Daily Voice

An interactive map containing the most recent COVID-19 county-level data is now available - and updated daily - at Daily Voice.

The map, created using Google, features the latest information on total COVID-19 cases, case rates per 10,000 people, and intensive care unit hospital beds currently being used by COVID-19 patients.

The interactive COVID-19 map can be found at the top of every Daily Voice webpage inside the local banner.

Find Daily Voice's interactive map featuring county-level COVID-19 data at the top of the website. Daily Voice

The map highlights counties in Daily Voice’s coverage region, which includes Central and Western Massachusetts, Hartford area and Western Connecticut, New York City region, Philadelphia, and much of New Jersey.

The Massachusetts data is drawn from the state’s COVID-19 Response Reporting.

The color of each county on the map is determined by the density of cases, ie. the number of cases per 10,000 population. Click each county on the map for details.

