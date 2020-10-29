Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
COVID-19: Ashburnham-Westminster Schools Go Fully Remote, Cancel Plans

Kristin Palpini
A man sprays disinfectant on school equipment.
A man sprays disinfectant on school equipment. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Phil Roeder

The Ashburnham-Westminster School District is going fully remote following news of COVID-19 infections within the school community.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Superintendent Todd Stewart broke the news in a letter to school families. There have been three new positive COVID-19 cases that have been detected in the district.

Stewart said with the rise of COVID-19 cases locally and nationally, moving all students to online learning is the “prudent” thing to do.

In addition to students moving to fully online, or remote learning, all extra-curricular activities have been cancelled until at least Nov. 10.

Effected individuals have been notified and will undergo 14-day quarantines. 

