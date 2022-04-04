College Of The Holy Cross To Rename Science Complex To Honor Fauci

A college in Massachusetts has announced plans to rename its science complex in honor of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The College of the Holy Cross, located in Worcester, announced on Monday, April 4, that the Integrated Science Complex will officially be renamed the Anthony S. Fauci Integrated Science Complex on Saturday, June 11.

Fauci, who is the chief medical advisor to the president, graduated in the college's class of 1962.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Dr. Fauci in such a public and enduring way,” Holy Cross President Vincent Rougeau said. “It’s fitting that Dr. Fauci’s name will adorn a complex designed to foster integrated learning across multiple academic disciplines – the kind of broad, collaborative and holistic thinking one needs to manage health crises such as HIV/AIDS, Ebola and Zika, or the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci previously spoke to the college's graduating class of 2020 during a virtual commencement ceremony.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.