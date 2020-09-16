CDC: Face Masks 'More Guaranteed' Than Vaccine To Prevent COVID-19

The director for the Centers for Disease Control trusts face masks to protect more people from COVID-19 than a vaccine.

Emphasizing the importance of the medical equipment, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at a Senate hearing, CDC Director Robert Redfield said that wearing a face mask is more guaranteed to protect someone from COVID-19 than taking an eventual vaccine.

Vaccines don’t work in 100 percent of people, he noted, but a face mask offers at least some protection for everyone.

“We have clear scientific evidence they work,” Redfield said about face masks. “I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.”

