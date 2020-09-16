Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
News

CDC: Face Masks 'More Guaranteed' Than Vaccine To Prevent COVID-19

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
CDC Director Robert Redfield (left), emphasized the effectiveness of wearing face masks to prevent COVID-19 during a hearing on Sept. 15. Trump (right) has waffled on his support of the medical equipment.
CDC Director Robert Redfield (left), emphasized the effectiveness of wearing face masks to prevent COVID-19 during a hearing on Sept. 15. Trump (right) has waffled on his support of the medical equipment. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: The White House (April, 2020)

The director for the Centers for Disease Control trusts face masks to protect more people from COVID-19 than a vaccine.

Emphasizing the importance of the medical equipment, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at a Senate hearing, CDC Director Robert Redfield said that wearing a face mask is more guaranteed to protect someone from COVID-19 than taking an eventual vaccine.

Vaccines don’t work in 100 percent of people, he noted, but a face mask offers at least some protection for everyone.

“We have clear scientific evidence they work,” Redfield said about face masks. “I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.