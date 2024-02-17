Can't Find A COVID-19 Vaccine? Hundreds Of Vaccination Appointments Are Open In Worcester

The city’s largest vaccination clinic opened this week with room to vaccinate hundreds of people per day.

Worcester's large-scale vaccination clinic is a collaboration between Worcester State University and Saint Vincent Hospital. It is located at The Wellness Center at Worcester State, 486 Chandler St., Worcester.

The indoor clinic is open to everyone in the state, according to Massachusetts’ vaccination site catalog.

The Worcester State University clinic is offering the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to all eligible people. The clinic is open now and taking appointments through Saturday, Feb. 20.

When checked on Wednesday, Feb. 17 around 10 a.m., the clinic had 360 vaccination appointments available for Friday, Feb. 19, 1:30-5:30 p.m.; and 316 appointments still open for Saturday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Vaccines are offered at two locations on Saturday, 525 Chandler St. and 486 Chandler St.)

Only a few appointments were still available on Wednesday and Thursday.

To make an appointment to get COVID-19 vaccinated, visit the Wellness Center at WSU at maimmunizations.org.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. Organizers ask people who go to the clinic to arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment and bring a photo ID and insurance card, if available.

