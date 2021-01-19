Behind The Data: Meet The Local People Who Died From COVID-19

COVID-19 reporting can focus on numbers and trends, but there are local people behind those data points - including the cofounder of the Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts, a marine who fought at Okinawa, and a lifelong newsman.

The following is a closer look at the victims behind the numbers - the local people who lost their lives too early to COVID-19 in January 2021.

As COVID-19 surges across Massachusetts and the vaccine slowly rolls out, virus-related deaths persist. As of Tuesday, Jan. 19, about 13,700 people in Massachusetts had died since the start of the pandemic in winter 2020.

Legacy.com Legacy.com

Dr. Kimat Khatak. co-founder of the Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts

Dr. Kimat Khatak, 83, died on Jan. 7 due to complications arising from COVID-19. For 42 years, Khatak practiced internal medicine and cardiology in Holyoke and was contributing up until the day he died, according to his obituary. He founded many Pakistani American and American Muslim organizations including the Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts along with Dr. Mohammad Saleem Bajwa.

Before his passing, Khatak was on his third generation of patients having literally healed thousands of people and saved many lives.

Legacy.com Legacy.com

Richard A. Jones, former operations manager at the Grafton News

Richard A. Jones, 74, of Webster died on Jan. 10 at his home when he “surrendered to a brief battle with the horrendous COVID-19 virus,” his obituary said. He served briefly in the Army National Guard and went on to become the Operations Manager at the Grafton News and then Whatman Inc. Jones was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fans and was known to read two newspapers each day, cover-to-cover.

Legacy.com Legacy.com

Patricia Anne Corcoran

Patricia Anne Corcoran, 57, died on Jan. 16 “after a courageous battle with COVID,” her obituary said. Born in Millbury, Corcoran moved to Worcester and was “the light in everyone’s life,” her obituary said.

Legacy.com Legacy.com

Michael “Mickey” B. Army, former owner of Marlboro Electric, local EMT

Michael “Mickey” B. Army, 74, died Jan. 11 at an assisted living facility in Arizona. Army was a longtime Millbury resident who owned Marlboro Electric until he retired in 2017. He was an EMT and became a captain in the department.

Eventually, Nuro-Muscular degeneration set in, and in January he contracted COVID-19.

Legacy.com Legacy.com

Kathleen “Kathy” (Bresnahan) Winoski

Kathleen “Kathy” (Bresnahan) Winoski, 84, died Jan. 12 due to complications of COVID-19. A beloved aunt to nearly 30 nieces and nephews, Winoski was described as “truly sweet to her core,” a “devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister.” Winoski was born in Holyoke.

Legacy.com Legacy.com

Howard Albert, Navy during WWII

Howard Albert, 94, of Springfield, died on Jan. 11 from complications from COVID-19. Albert served in the Navy during WWII and supported the Marines during the battle of Okinawa. Albert worked with meat first at his family-owned Hampden Beef then at Spencer Foods in Springfield.

Legacy.com Legacy.com

LTC (USAR Ret.) Lawrence Bellrose, Army National Guard Battalion Commander and funeral home director

LTC (USAR Ret.) Lawrence Bellrose, 82, died on Jan. 14 as “another one of the courageous fighters in the COVID-19 pandemic,” his obituary said. Bellrose was born in Webster and served more than 35 years in the Army. He joined the National Guard in 1959 then transferred to the Army Reserves where he rose to the rank of Battalion Commander of the 416th Regiment in West Hartford. Bellrose went on to run the Valade Funeral Home in North Grosvenor Dale.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.