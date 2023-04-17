Berlin Community Mourns Death Of 79-Year-Old Woman Killed In Explosive Fire

A community in Central Massachusetts is coming together to mourn the loss of woman who tragically died in an explosive house fire a day after her 79th birthday last week.

Anyone who lived in or around Berlin most likely had a great story about Judy Christensen, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

The woman "was always the fire person to lend a hand or her home to anyone who needed it," the campaign reads.

"Countless men and women in town have used her house as a residence over the past six decades," the page continued. "Hotel Christensen, as it was known, because she was everyone's second mom."

Christensen was sleeping in her home at 71 Pleasant Street in Berlin when it burst into flames around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, April 14, as previously reported by Daily Voice. The incident caused "catastrophic damage" to the house, the Department of Fire Services (DFS) reports.

Judy's daughter, Julie, was also hospitalized from the blast, according to the GoFundMe. She lost all her belongings along with her two cats and dog, the campaign continued.

"This is where I am reaching out to the broader community for help," Andrea Clemmer, who organized the GoFundMe, wrote. "I have set up this page to help cover the costs of her medical bills and Judy's funeral expenses. Your donation, no matter how small, will go a long way in helping this family get through this extremely difficult time."

The campaign is looking to raise $60,000. People interested in donating can click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.