Man Stabs 2 During Fight In Worcester: Police

Gage Beauchesne, 32, was arrested following the melee and charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon from the alleged attacks, Worcester police said.

Police were called to 97 Church Street for reports of a fight and possible stabbing. They found Beauchesne near the scene covered in blood, and he had a folding knife in his pocket, authorities said.

Investigators said that Beauchesne walked up to the group around 11 a.m., and an argument broke out, which turned into a fight and led to two men being stabbed.

Paramedics took the men to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

