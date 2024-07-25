Man Hacked Victim With Axe During Worcester Robbery: Police

Jorge Torres-Maldonado, 36, of Worcester, is charged with armed robbery, armed assault to murder, aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury, according to Worcester police.

Police were called to Ward Street in Worcester just before midnight on Saturday, July 20, to find a victim suffering from a wound to his neck from an axe. Police gave medical aid until paramedics could rush him to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators did not release any information on his condition.

Police arrested Torres-Maldonado on Wednesday.

