Fair 78°

SHARE

Man Hacked Victim With Axe During Worcester Robbery: Police

Police in Worcester County said they have arrested a man after he slashed someone in the neck with an axe. 

Worcester police

Worcester police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Worcester Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Jorge Torres-Maldonado, 36, of Worcester, is charged with armed robbery, armed assault to murder, aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury, according to Worcester police. 

Police were called to Ward Street in Worcester just before midnight on Saturday, July 20, to find a victim suffering from a wound to his neck from an axe. Police gave medical aid until paramedics could rush him to an area hospital for treatment. 

Investigators did not release any information on his condition. 

Police arrested Torres-Maldonado on Wednesday. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE