Webster Cafe Earns Praise For Fresh Menu And Home-Like Vibe

At the corner of East Main and Prospect streets, in a little brick building, The Rose Room Cafe is brewing up some serious praise from the community.

The Rose Room opened in 2019 and specializes in locally-sourced breakfast, lunch, and baked goods a well as coffee, craft sodas, tonics, and teas.

The restaurant is the fulfillment of a longstanding dream of the owners, Bill and Jess Sabine. The duo has 30 years of experience in the foodservice industry.

It’s only been open for a few years, but The Rose Room has already attracted a plethora of dedicated diners who keep coming back for the fresh, local ingredients and ever-changing menu. The Rose Room seeks to use as many local, in-season products in its foods as possible, the owners said online. So, the New England weather can make the menu unpredictable.

Menu standouts at The Rose Room include the Tumeric Tonic, breakfast sandwiches, coffee, pies, yogurt and fruit cups, the Green Melt (in season green veggies with spicy honey mustard and melted Cheddar on bread), cheese boards, pork shoulder, and the biscuits.

Yelp foodie Kenneth H. of Dudley said that he is a fan of The Rose Room’s fresh, farm-to-table ingredients.

“Amazing food! Great staff! Locally-sourced farm-to-table model. They are trying innovative things during the pandemic like delivery of making your own meal kits - including a wonderful pizza kit,” Kenneth H. said. “You can have home delivery of local goat cheese and other specialty items that you can't find elsewhere. You pay more for some things than you would in a chain grocery store, but I believe the freshness and quality of the products (and support for local agriculture) are worth it. We need The Rose Room in Webster. Please support them during the pandemic.”

The Rose Room’s interior is shabby chic and casual with beautiful mismatched china and chairs. The cafe also sells local products such as honey, spices, dips, beans, chocolate, and artwork.

Yelp foodie Ali K. of Worcester said visiting The Rose Room is a nostalgic and comfortable experience, much like home.

“Walking in simply felt like home (possibly because they have some of the same chairs my grandfather had!). From the mismatched, antique china and chairs to the freshly baked pastries, I knew we were in for a treat,” Ali K. said. “I got a cold brew with oat milk, which had delicious mapley vibes, and a sausage, gouda, and egg biscuit. The beau had biscuits and white bean, mushroom gravy with a strong pour-over. The biscuits are true showstoppers. The Gouda was incredible. The gravy could have been a meal of soup on its own. Jess welcomed us warmly and asked for our names, which was just a simple kind, and homey moment. Bill was hard at work making breakfast but was sure to check in with us when he had a moment between orders, along with the barista ... This is a truly special place.”

The Rose Room, 4 East Main St., Webster, is open Thursday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday-Monday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact the restaurant at (508) 461-5344 or theroseroomcafe.com.

